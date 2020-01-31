Global  

Legendary TV Executive Fred Silverman Passed Away at 82

AceShowbiz Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The producer behind 'All in the Family', 'Soap' and 'Hill Street Blues' had been known as the only executive to creatively run the CBS, ABC and NBC networks.
News video: TV Executive Fred Silverman Dies At Age 82

TV Executive Fred Silverman Dies At Age 82 00:34

 Legendary television executive Fred Silverman has died.

Fred Silverman, Former CBS Executive and President of NBC and ABC, Dies at 82

Fred Silverman, the legendary television producer and executive behind such hit shows as “All in the Family,” “Soap,” and “Hill Street Blues,” died...
The Wrap

LDP_Weagle89

Dr Beth #CountryOverParty "Legendary TV executive Fred Silverman dies aged 82" https://t.co/xm0Cm7VaAA 5 minutes ago

choctawgirl73

cj RT @ladailynews: Fred Silverman, legendary programmer who brought “All in the Family,” “Roots” to TV, dead at 82 https://t.co/mMgznIzNTG ht… 6 minutes ago

Jeff__Stoll

Jeff Stoll RT @moviesharkd: A television genius. A master. He changed the face of television, what it was capable of, and our perception of it. Fre… 12 minutes ago

thelowedown

Name cannot be blank "Legendary TV executive Fred Silverman dies aged 82" https://t.co/V5xQu0nHdW 15 minutes ago

FriEric

Eric Dolha RT @nemalki: I was just LITERALLY talking about Fred Silverman a few seconds ago. This guy was an ICON. Greatest mastermind the industry ev… 27 minutes ago

simplybotansoap

Simplybotanical (SB) RT @InsideSoCalENT: Fred Silverman, legendary programmer who brought “All in the Family,” “Roots” to TV, dead at 82 https://t.co/aJYQwSuQDj 29 minutes ago

Whitestar111

Fuller Horton Fred Silverman Dies: Legendary TV Executive Who Programmed Each Of The Big 3 Networks Was 82 https://t.co/1tZ30kBtBI via @Deadline 29 minutes ago

tripaaahernan3

Angela Hernandez Legendary TV executive Fred Silverman dies aged 82 https://t.co/2qm39FVei7 32 minutes ago

