Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan Summer Vacay in Los Angeles

AceShowbiz Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently residing in Canada, allegedly 'have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams.'
Harry, Meghan's Canada Move: Archie's Accent [Video]Harry, Meghan's Canada Move: Archie's Accent

Dominic Lipinski/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will relinquish royal duties starting this spring and plan to split their time between the UK and Canada. That means their son,..

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ''Hoping'' to Spend Their Summer in Los Angeles

Next stop? Hollywood! A source tells E! News that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the...
E! Online

Report: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Celebrating' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

In related news, Harry and Meghan are reported to set up home in either Toronto or Vancouver after announcing their plan to be splitting their time between the...
AceShowbiz


adelochba2

adel ochba Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Planning Move to L.A. for the Summer https://t.co/EY6zwFtkQV via @EOnlineCanada 4 minutes ago

LUMedia1

L.U Media Kate Middleton shows boldness to Meghan Markle after 'lost' Prince Harry https://t.co/86rtmsqrJk 4 minutes ago

CrazynewsOk

Crazy News Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking for ‘kindness’ https://t.co/xgFPW5i4p5 https://t.co/n8js1bhEvX 6 minutes ago

ana_captures

ana_captures 👑🍀🌸🍃 RT @ELLEUK: Prince Harry's Close Friend Says He And Meghan Markle Have 'Suffered A Lot' In The Aftermath Of Exit https://t.co/xwB0TH243C 6 minutes ago

MerSicra

larryjohnpage RT @Daily_Express: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: The Duke & Duchess’s body language mimics Wallis & Edward's… https://t.co/Dz1Z1KZhTo 10 minutes ago

SocialGrind

GrindStone Social Media RT @enews: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ''Hoping'' to Spend Their Summer in Los Angeles https://t.co/6IXGtQaM2u 13 minutes ago

kitty111116

kitty1111 RT @isnt_gone: Harry is to blame. #WasntMe 👠👠Backlash after Sussexes promote mobile network accused of killing man https://t.co/iZstFiwHV0 14 minutes ago

ELLEUK

ELLEUK Prince Harry's Close Friend Says He And Meghan Markle Have 'Suffered A Lot' In The Aftermath Of Exit https://t.co/xwB0TH243C 14 minutes ago

