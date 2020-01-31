Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Gets Help From Lindsay Lohan's Dad

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Gets Help From Lindsay Lohan's Dad

TMZ.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
"Mighty Ducks" goalie Shaun Weiss has a tremendous amount of help waiting for him when he gets out of jail ... from someone who knows plenty about rehab -- Michael Lohan. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Lindsay's pop is one of many…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published < > Embed
News video: Homeowner Calls Suspected Break-in by Former Actor Shaun Weiss a 'God Incident'

Homeowner Calls Suspected Break-in by Former Actor Shaun Weiss a 'God Incident' 01:33

 Police say Shaun Weiss, the former actor best known for his role as Greg Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" films, was arrested over the weekend in Northern California after breaking into someone`s garage.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mighty Ducks Child Star Left Unrecognisable Following Tragic Meth Problem [Video]Mighty Ducks Child Star Left Unrecognisable Following Tragic Meth Problem

Mighty Ducks Child Star Left Unrecognisable Following Tragic Meth Problem

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:05Published

Lindsay Lohan Plots Hollywood Comeback [Video]Lindsay Lohan Plots Hollywood Comeback

The 33-year-old star revealed she plans to return to the U.S. to revive her career.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss arrested, charged with burglary under influence of meth

The former child star was arrested Sunday by Marysville, Calif. police.
USATODAY.com

‘The Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Methamphetamine Use, Burglary

'The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at this residence'
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

veros_broke

Veronica Garza DISNEY REUNION....sort of https://t.co/1twUyRLBTV 28 seconds ago

GunMan956

Dean RT @TMZ: 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Gets Help From Lindsay Lohan's Dad https://t.co/joYFWnojYk 15 minutes ago

TheMamaSavage

The Real Mama Savage https://t.co/eE90iruIvL LORDY. @RJ_Young have you seen this. The fight against drug abuse just got even more real for me 20 minutes ago

MelaniasKidneys

Larry de Curmudgeon The poor guy has enough problems without HER dad making things worse. https://t.co/RIhSlJ4JDW via @GoogleNews 24 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Gets Help From Lindsay Lohan's Dad - https://t.co/CIGELW8lJf #starbuzz 24 minutes ago

gazooly12

gazoo RT @ZombieHomeless: This is what drugs can do, folks. Shaun Weiss, who played Goldberg in the "Mighty Ducks" films, is now homeless, tooth… 40 minutes ago

PartyPaulG1992

Paul RT @TMZ: 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Homeless and Sick, Friends Desperate https://t.co/0qOYXrQnS5 46 minutes ago

ZombieHomeless

Homeless Zombie Apocalypse This is what drugs can do, folks. Shaun Weiss, who played Goldberg in the "Mighty Ducks" films, is now homeless, t… https://t.co/qPQQ3ISnqE 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.