Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant on New Album, 24 Seconds of Silence

Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant on New Album, 24 Seconds of Silence

TMZ.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Lil Wayne paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on his brand new album he dropped TODAY -- laying in 24 seconds of silence on track #8 to show love to the Lakers legend. Wayne spent years working on the album "Funeral" -- but when he learned about Kobe's…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant Remembered With 115 Ft. Grass Tribute On Pleasanton Field

Kobe Bryant Remembered With 115 Ft. Grass Tribute On Pleasanton Field 01:09

 A stunning tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant is now displayed in the grass on a field in Pleasanton. (1-29-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trends and Talkers: Basket for Kobe, cute makeup tutorial, Shirley Temple King [Video]Trends and Talkers: Basket for Kobe, cute makeup tutorial, Shirley Temple King

This week in Trends and Talkers the younger generation brought us moments this week that lifted our spirits, warmed our hearts and simply made us smile. Kobe Bryant and all the victims of the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:38Published

Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral' [Video]Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'

Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral' The rapper’s latest release features 23 new tracks with features from Big Sean, Lil Baby, Adam Levine, 2 Chainz and more. 'Funeral' was first teased in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With 24 Seconds of Silence on 'Funeral'

As a diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan, the loss of Kobe Bryant has left a hole in Lil Wayne's heart. It looks like Weezy honored the late five-time...
Billboard.com

How Lil Wayne's New Music Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Lil Wayne is honoring Kobe Bryant in the most special way. On Friday, the "A Milli" rapper released his latest studio album Funeral and paid tribute to the...
E! Online Also reported by •FOX SportstalkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tampa_NC

Tampa NewsChannel Tampa News Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant on New Album, 24 Seconds of Silence - TMZ https://t.co/x9cw6MAapq https://t.co/xAx8ZUBKPD 4 minutes ago

dspt23

VAL RT @TMZ: Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant on New Album, 24 Seconds of Silence https://t.co/AIHrR284ay 5 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With 24 Seconds of Silence on 'Funeral' - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/sgxnq9GOdH 6 minutes ago

love41day

Maureen Laraza followme - Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant on New Album, 24 Seconds of Silence - TMZ: * Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant o… https://t.co/3ozQ8crnLZ 11 minutes ago

master_king_god

Keith Sterling Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant on New Album, 24 Seconds of Silence https://t.co/1LZr228LTz 14 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With 24 Seconds of Silence on 'Funeral' #Music https://t.co/vgqm1c4xMa https://t.co/Q9xaFNieCs 14 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant on New Album, 24 Seconds of Silence https://t.co/pIxw5udKhe 20 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant With 24 Seconds of Silence on 'Funeral' https://t.co/eLnosCcNMb #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/iyJFHrk8MN 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.