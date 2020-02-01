Global  

Anthony Davis Wears Kobe Bryant Shirt During Warm-Ups, First Game Since Death

TMZ.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Anthony Davis and his Lakers teammates just took the court for the first time since Kobe Bryant's tragic death ... honoring the late superstar on his shirt during warm-ups before the game. The Lakers' match-up with the Portland Trail Blazers will…
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter 00:55

 Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter on Instagram on Wednesday night.

