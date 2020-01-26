Global  

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Throw StormiWorld Party for 2nd Birthday

TMZ.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott pulled out all of the stops and more for Stormi's, second birthday. The party was insane .... a crossover between "Trolls" and "Frozen." Check out the video and you'll see the party we never had. As for who showed up…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Massive Birthday Cake For Stormi 2nd Birthday [Video]Kylie Jenner Shows Off Massive Birthday Cake For Stormi 2nd Birthday

Rob Kardashian reacts to Tommie Lee dating rumors. Kendall Jenner shades her sisters. Plus - Kim K. continues to set the bar while preparing for the bar.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:31Published

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi's birthday cake [Video]Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi's birthday cake

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi's birthday cake

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stormi Webster Is 2! Celebrate Her Birthday by Taking a Closer Look at Her Cutest Pics

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster! As E! readers surely know, today (Saturday, Feb. 1) marks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter's 2nd birthday. The Keeping Up...
E! Online Also reported by •Sify

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Throwing Epic Bash For Stormi's 2nd Bday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are planning an epic birthday bash for their little Stormi ... and if her first bday is any indication, this party's gonna be outta...
TMZ.com

