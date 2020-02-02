Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eating

Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eating

Anorak Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eatingThe terrorist shot man shot dead by police after he stabbed two people in Streatham, south London, was called Sudesh Amman. Police were quick to the scene of his heinous crime because they were watching him. Amman was released from prison in January after serving time for terror offences.

After he was shot dead, police attended a cafe:



Police: “Sorry guys. You need to close. We need to evacuate – there’s been a terror incident just down the street.”

Cafe staff: “Just give us half an hour because people have to eat.”
🤦🏻‍♀️ #Streatham pic.twitter.com/O3RmYImQKC

— Claire Stephenson (@The_Write_Type) February 2, 2020
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Police to make statement on Streatham 'terror incident'

Police to make statement on Streatham 'terror incident' 00:34

 The Metropolitan Police have shot dead a man following a terrorist-related incident in Streatham, south London in which two people were injured. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack [Video]Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack

Local Lambeth councillor and Green LamParty co-leader Jonathan Bartley says the community is ‘shocked and devastated’ by the attack. He also speculated over what police may have known beforehand..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London [Video]Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London

Police forensics were seen at the aftermath of a terror attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday evening (February 2). The attacker was shot dead by police. Three were injured in the attack,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Streatham terror attack: Two injured victims confirmed by Met Police after 'multiple stabbings'

Streatham terror attack: Two injured victims confirmed by Met Police after 'multiple stabbings'Armed officers shot the man following an incident which has been declared as terrorist-related by police
Tamworth Herald

Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbed

Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbedThe Metropolitan Police says two people have been hurt after a stabbing in Streatham which is being treated as a terror attack
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this

Rubiespal

Patricia @Rubiespal RT @SkyNews: "We are going to announce new measures tomorrow that will deal with the fundamentals of counter-terrorist offenders." Followi… 24 seconds ago

TJ_EE

T J❤🇺🇸❤ RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Sky News understands the man who was shot dead by police in Streatham, south London, was under active police surveil… 1 minute ago

kunjramki

kunjramki London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident': Metropolitan Police | 3022020 | https://t.co/BzBuf3cUCi https://t.co/QUzcSuui5J 2 minutes ago

kadayanjoshi

kadayanjoshi London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident': Metropolitan Police | 3022020 | https://t.co/w2JwZCwMeM https://t.co/LjDLlGrLFY 2 minutes ago

Dolly87282230

Dolly RT @JoeySalads: Police: There is a terror attack, everyone get out! Cafe staff : Okay, can we get 30 mins so we can eat Yo you clown, gtf… 2 minutes ago

awsteller

Arthur Steller RT @markantro: Looks like this was another terror attack in London. Armed officers run away from the attacker after he was shot dead becaus… 2 minutes ago

TaggertGirl

Claire Mahoney RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Sky News understands the man who carried out a terror attack in Streatham in south London, in which three people wer… 4 minutes ago

WiqarSayed

Wiqar S RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Sky News understands the man suspected of stabbing two people in Streatham, south London, was released from prison i… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.