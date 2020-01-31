Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

TMZ.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Beyonce, Jay-Z and their kid, Blue Ivy, chose not to stand up for the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV ... even with Jay being a big partner of the league now. The Carters were sitting together a few rows back from the field, and they clearly…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl 00:49

 Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed seated while Demi Lovato performed the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday [Video]More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday

It's official. Americans do not look forward to Mondays - especially after big events. A poll of 2,000 full-time office workers found that the majority of Americans said Mondays are their least..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Blue Springs elementary creates ultimate Chiefs’ Super Bowl hype video [Video]Blue Springs elementary creates ultimate Chiefs’ Super Bowl hype video

Blue Springs elementary creates ultimate Chiefs’ Super Bowl hype video

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 03:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Predicted She'd Sing the Super Bowl National Anthem 10 Years Ago

A nearly 10-year-old tweet from Demi Lovato is rapidly getting another wave of likes following her triumphant performance of the national anthem at...
Billboard.com

Demi Lovato Predicted Her Super Bowl National Anthem Performance 10 Years Ago

Demi Lovato knows the power of manifestation... or at least tweeting. The 27-year-old songstress is gearing up for her exciting performance at the 2020 Super...
E! Online


Tweets about this

koolkaleo

🇺🇸 ados enforcer🔰 RT @tonetalks: “Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem” - Understand sitting isn’t kneeling it’s a nonstateme… 38 seconds ago

bebyghel

prettyycookie RT @TMZ: Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem https://t.co/COcUGuTgdD 2 minutes ago

DesiGhada

You A stain on a illustrious career but I guess money talks. Has to be several commas in the deal for him to do this hi… https://t.co/EYwo4Qoi7J 2 minutes ago

Cookie7695

Brian Cook RT @weda_101: Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem https://t.co/n736dUSmob via @YouTube So why did she ask… 4 minutes ago

rebelrhea17

🏳️‍🌈 RT @race_jones: LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOHMYGAWD the cognitive dissonance https://t.co/RWtBPMu7Fr 4 minutes ago

p0cah0ntas1

B Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem https://t.co/MrbvarpcGx via @TMZ 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.