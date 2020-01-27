Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Demi Lovato Brings House Down with Super Bowl LIV National Anthem

Demi Lovato Brings House Down with Super Bowl LIV National Anthem

TMZ.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Demi Lovato fulfilled her own 10-year prophecy by belting out the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV -- and she handled it like a pro. The singer was decked out in all white Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ahead of kickoff and with a line…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album

NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album 01:19

 The NFL recently revealed that they would be releasing a visual live album in conjunction with the upcoming Super Bowl.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is causing tech companies in china to close their doors to help prevent the spread of the disease; 62 new emojis are coming in 2020; The U.S. Department of..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys [Video]Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys Lovato performed "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The single, written days before her overdose in July 2018, was released following..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl: Demi Lovato wows with flawless, confident national anthem

A week after debuting her emotional new single "Anyone" at the Grammys, Demi Lovato soared with a pitch-perfect National Anthem at the Super Bowl.
USATODAY.com

Demi Lovato performed at the Super Bowl a decade after tweeting about it

Demi Lovato had big plans to sing at the Super Bowl, ten years ago.  Lovato's powerful rendition of the national anthem kicked off the country's most popular...
Mashable


Tweets about this

lovato_story

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞 •𝑨𝒏𝒚𝒐𝒏𝒆 RT @TMZ: Demi Lovato Brings House Down with Super Bowl LIV National Anthem https://t.co/mgKAQF1tJX 23 seconds ago

shapiro_marcia

Marcia Shapiro Demi Lovato Brings House Down with Super Bowl LIV National Anthem https://t.co/pKPKLY6wle via @TMZ 9 minutes ago

SadieRoss19

Sadie Ross Demi Lovato Brings House Down with Super Bowl LIV National Anthem https://t.co/8ShqdhuUsB 17 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Demi Lovato Brings House Down with Super Bowl LIV National Anthem - https://t.co/eJBbPbYikk 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.