Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Was a Hulu Plug, Questions Left Unanswered

TMZ.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Tom Brady's cryptic photo at the stadium was cleared during the Super Bowl -- he's getting paid by Hulu, and probably not retiring from the NFL ... the latter, we already sorta knew. TB12 was the star of a new Hulu commercial that was a red herring…
Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Photo On Social Media

Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Photo On Social Media 00:42

 A photo posted by Tom Brady on social media has fans guessing what his next move is.

