Halsey Threatens Tells Off Heckler Shouting G-Eazy's Name at Pre-Super Bowl Concert

AceShowbiz Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
After her display of defiance onstage in Miami, Florida, the 'Him and I' singer turns to social media to advise her female followers to never tolerate disrespect in the name of being 'nice.'
News video: Halsey takes aim at crowdmember for G-Eazy shout outs

Halsey takes aim at crowdmember for G-Eazy shout outs 00:49

 Halsey threatened to kick a crowdmember out of a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami, Florida on Saturday night after repeatedly shouting out the name of her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy, during her set.

Halsey Goes Nuclear on Heckler Yelling G-Eazy's Name at Pre-2020 Super Bowl Show

Don't test Halsey by bringing up her love life during her performances...you will suffer her wrath. On Saturday, as she took the stage at Budweiser's BUDX Miami...
E! Online

Halsey Goes Off On Fan Who Screamed G-Eazy During Concert

Halsey took a stand Saturday night during a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami after a fan harassed her by repeatedly screaming out the name of her ex-BF. Halsey...
TMZ.com

aceshowbiz

