Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Rock Miami for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Rock Miami for Super Bowl Halftime Show

TMZ.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira just brought Miami to its knees with a Super Bowl Halftime performance for the ages ... one which Shak opened, and J Lo tied up in the end. The two Latina singers were co-headliners Sunday during the big game, and things…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Tease Super Bowl LIV Performance

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Tease Super Bowl LIV Performance 01:32

 While appearing on “Good Morning America”, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira tease what audiences can expect from their 12-minute performance during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV. ET Canada has all the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

TOP GUN MAVERICK movie -Super Bowl - Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm [Video]TOP GUN MAVERICK movie -Super Bowl - Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm

TOP GUN MAVERICK movie -Super Bowl - TV Spot [HD] Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Get the Whole Country Dancing With First All-Latin Super Bowl Halftime Show: Analysis

Jennifer Lopez may not have gotten her Oscar nomination for Hustlers, but on Sunday, the “tabletop” pole move she memorably...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesAceShowbizJust JaredE! OnlineMediaiteRIA Nov.

From marching bands to The Boss to Lady Gaga at halftime

MIAMI (AP) — Regardless of your musical tastes, it seems the Super Bowl halftime show has gone there. From marching bands to New Orleans jazz, from Latin and...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Atencio1Ron

resistance rockinron RT @CNN: Latin pop queens Shakira and Jennifer Lopez totally killed the #SuperBowl halftime show with an unbelievably energetic performance… 2 seconds ago

IamNicholasIam

Nicholas Pressley RT @TheWRPSA: I would have loved it if Shakira and Jennifer Lopez played Rock Paper Scissors at the #PepsiHalftime #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl… 23 seconds ago

startalktv

Star Talk Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Rock Miami for Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/cGhfI4Yec3 24 seconds ago

dc2net

DC2NET Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Rock Miami for Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/V10nMjMLmX 25 seconds ago

RealDivaQueen

Truly Nida RT @TMZ: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Rock Miami for Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/6LzRJbqKnj 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.