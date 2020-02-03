Global  

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Kiss and Go Instagram Official

TMZ.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
And your Super Bowl weekend MVP goes to ... G-Eazy!!! Give the man some kinda trophy, 'cause looks like he scored in Miami with Meg Thee Stallion. Meg and G were all over each other ... hugging and snuggling as he planted kisses all over her face.…
