Taika Waititi claims Best Screenplay award at the BAFTAs for Jojo Rabbit
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Taika Waititi was a surprise winner at the BAFTAs, claiming Best Screenplay (Adapted). Jojo Rabbit has been frequently nominated this award season, but Team Jojo hasn’t been winning of the big prizes (though editor Tom Eagles did win an “Eddie” award for best comedy editing from the American Cinema ...
Oscar-nominated screenwriters Taika Waititi ('Jojo Rabbit,' also nominated as a producer) and Anthony McCarten ('The Two Popes') join Lorene Scafaria, Kasi Lemmons, Destin Cretton and Charles Randolph for the full Writer Roundtable.
After the controversy of the Baftas, awards season rolls on to the big one - the Oscars. However, after trying to quell anger over #OscarsSoWhite in 2015 and 2016, it seems that Hollywood has gone back..
