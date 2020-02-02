Global  

Taika Waititi claims Best Screenplay award at the BAFTAs for Jojo Rabbit

Lainey Gossip Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Taika Waititi was a surprise winner at the BAFTAs, claiming Best Screenplay (Adapted). Jojo Rabbit has been frequently nominated this award season, but Team Jojo hasn’t been winning of the big prizes (though editor Tom Eagles did win an “Eddie” award for best comedy editing from the American Cinema ...
Credit: THR Roundtables - Published < > Embed
News video: Oscar Nominees Taika Waititi, Anthony McCarten on the Full Writer Roundtable

Oscar Nominees Taika Waititi, Anthony McCarten on the Full Writer Roundtable 54:49

 Oscar-nominated screenwriters Taika Waititi ('Jojo Rabbit,' also nominated as a producer) and Anthony McCarten ('The Two Popes') join Lorene Scafaria, Kasi Lemmons, Destin Cretton and Charles Randolph for the full Writer Roundtable.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee Ranked! [Video]Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee Ranked!

These movies are the best of the best that 2019 had to offer... but what's the best of the best of the BEST? Join WatchMojo as we rank the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 92nd..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 23:10Published

The Oscars Still Has A Diversity Problem [Video]The Oscars Still Has A Diversity Problem

After the controversy of the Baftas, awards season rolls on to the big one - the Oscars. However, after trying to quell anger over #OscarsSoWhite in 2015 and 2016, it seems that Hollywood has gone back..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jojo Rabbit's Taika Waititi & Parasite's Bong Joon-ho Win Top Prizes at WGA Awards 2020!

Taika Waititi and Bong Joon-ho pose together with their awards while backstage at the 2020 Writers Guild of America Awards on Saturday (February 1) at Edison...
Just Jared

'1917' Stars Present an Award to Taika Waititi at BAFTAs 2020!

Taika Waititi poses in the press room with the stars of 1917 at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London,...
Just Jared Also reported by •WorldNews

