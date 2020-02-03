Global  

Madonna Sued Over Late Start Times in NYC, Class Action Floodgates Open

TMZ.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Madonna should've been on time for her recent concerts in NYC, because her tardiness screwed over a bunch of fans -- financially and otherwise, according to a new lawsuit. The pop icon is being sued by a couple guys named Andrew Panos and Antonio…
Madonna Faces Class Action Lawsuit From Fans Over Late Start to Concerts

Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta are suing the 'Material Girl' singer for breach of contract, loss of value, false advertisement and negligent misrepresentation.
AceShowbiz


