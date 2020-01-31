Disney releases final trailer for Mulan and it looks like a straight-up wuxia action fantasy

Global  

Lainey Gossip Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Mulan dropped its final trailer yesterday, and it does not look like a Disney movie AT ALL. Mulan looks like a straight-up wuxia action fantasy, in the vein of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and The Forbidden Kingdom. I am a little worried Mulan will suffer for not appealing to fans of the Disney ca...
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney's Mulan - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Disney's Mulan - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer 00:30

 Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Disney's Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li! Release Date: March 27, 2020 Mulan is a war action drama movie directed by Niki Caro with the screenplay by Elizabeth Martin, Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney release Mulan trailer during Superbowl [Video]Disney release Mulan trailer during Superbowl

Disney’s latest live-action remake is due to arrive in cinemas next month. It stars Chinese actress Liu Yifei as the eponymous female warrior defying orders to help save her country from an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published

Disney's Mulan Movie trailer [Video]Disney's Mulan Movie trailer

Disney's Mulan Movie trailer When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mulan' Final Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2020!

The final trailer for Mulan was just released during the 2020 Super Bowl! The action-packed trailer from the upcoming Disney live action film stars Yifei Liu and...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

New 'Mulan' Trailer Is Coming on Sunday, But First Watch This Teaser!

We’re days away from the release of a new trailer for Mulan and a teaser spot has been released to get fans excited for it! The new live-action Disney film...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared

