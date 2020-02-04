Global  

'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria F's Cosmo Cover Scrapped Over WLM Past

TMZ.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
'Bachelor' contestant Victoria F won a major challenge during this week's episode, but she's not gonna reap the rewards today because of her White Lives Matter past. ICYMI ... Peter Weber's current batch of ladies competed in a fun competition on…
"Bachelor" Star Peter Weber Weighs In On The Cosmo Backlash With Victoria Fuller’s Modeling Scandal 01:35

 Peter Weber, star of ABC's "The Bachelor," discusses the drama regarding the Cosmo cover with Victoria Fuller, a "Bachelor" contestant, and his reaction to the news. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in...

Cosmopolitan magazine has announced it will not publish a 'Bachelor'-themed cover after di [Video]Cosmopolitan magazine has announced it will not publish a "Bachelor"-themed cover after di

Cosmopolitan magazine has announced it will not publish a "Bachelor"-themed cover after discovering a contestant’s "problematic" past. The controversy began several weeks ago when Victoria Fuller —..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:43Published

Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News [Video]Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News

Monday night’s Bachelor group date competition didn’t pan out exactly as planned.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:46Published


'Bachelor' contestant Victoria Fuller's 'White Lives Matter' scandal is the reason Cosmo pulled its cover

"Bachelor" contestant Victoria Fuller's alleged "White Lives Matter" modeling scandal is still raging on as Cosmopolitan magazine's editor-in-chief admitted it's...
FOXNews.com

Peter Weber Defends Bachelor's Victoria Fuller After 'Cosmopolitan' Cover Controversy

The Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller was supposed to be on a digital cover of Cosmopolitan‘s latest issue, but her involvement in a “White Lives Matter”...
Just Jared

IsItUpOrDown

VeryRandyReality Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Cover Over Contestant's Modeling of White Lives Matter Apparel #TheBachelor https://t.co/YJ2jxnSksS 2 hours ago

965tic

965tic Bachelor contestant Victoria F. won a Cosmo cover shoot this week, but we will never see that cover... we tell you… https://t.co/u7D3j7DwGo 5 hours ago

sajid_monsoori

Sajid Monsoori RT @CBSNews: Cosmo pulls "Bachelor" cover over contestant's past "White Lives Matter" themed modeling campaign https://t.co/ePdMcJjclR http… 7 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @usweekly: #TheBachelor contestant Victoria Fuller is apologizing after she came under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt for… 11 hours ago

MLAS

Melissa RT @chrissyclark_: Yes, you're reading this headline correctly. The editors of Cosmo are so woke they pulled Victoria Fuller’s cover phot… 11 hours ago

usweekly

Us Weekly #TheBachelor contestant Victoria Fuller is apologizing after she came under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter”… https://t.co/NJItrAaxD1 11 hours ago

Craneman51M

cmga Cosmo pulls Bachelor photos over contestant's controversial attire https://t.co/Oeb5CVjX6Z 14 hours ago

Chicago_Rosie

Rosemarie @CosmoMagRP - Really? You're going to to go back on a promise/commitment because Victoria wore a cap? That's low… https://t.co/I9jB199OwA 15 hours ago

