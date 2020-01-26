Global  

Pete Buttigieg Iowa Caucus-Goer Finds Out He's Gay, Wants Vote Back

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Pete Buttigieg seemed to lose at least one supporter during this week's caucusing in Iowa, and it's all because the woman found he was gay AFTER she cast her vote. Check out this video from Monday night when a caucus-goer from the city of Cresco in…
 In an interview on "CBS This Morning", Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg who is currently campaigning in New Hampshire said on Tuesday that there is a 'paper process that can verify' the Iowa caucus results, but said that the delay was still 'very very frustrating'.

