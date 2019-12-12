Zendaya and her "best friend" Jacob Elordi look like they could be on a date in New York

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Are they? Best friends? Does that also mean he’s her boyfriend? Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been spending a lot of time together since they met on Euphoria. They’ve gone on holiday together. He’s taken her sightseeing in Australia and to his hometown. They’ve been spotted out at the movies. He... 👓 View full article

