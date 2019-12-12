Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Zendaya and her "best friend" Jacob Elordi look like they could be on a date in New York

Zendaya and her "best friend" Jacob Elordi look like they could be on a date in New York

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Are they? Best friends? Does that also mean he’s her boyfriend?  Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been spending a lot of time together since they met on Euphoria. They’ve gone on holiday together. He’s taken her sightseeing in Australia and to his hometown. They’ve been spotted out at the movies. He...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 on HBO - Official Trailer [Video]Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 on HBO - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 starring Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, J. B. Smoove, Jon Hamm and Ted Danson! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zendaya Gets a Kiss on the Head from Jacob Elordi in NYC!

Jacob Elordi gives Zendaya a kiss on the head during a day out on Monday afternoon (February 3) in New York City. The Euphoria co-stars were seen enjoying each...
Just Jared Jr

Zendaya Squashes Jacob Elordi Dating Rumors by Calling Him Her "Best Friend"

Zendaya is putting an end to those Jacob Elordi romance rumors. The 23-year-old actress called the 22-year-old actor her "best friend" while presenting him with...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrLainey Gossip

You Might Like


Tweets about this

careeema1

@careeema RT @MYNAMEISLILK: It’s funny how magazines and other outlets won’t let @Zendaya have fun and hangout with her best friend Jacob without bei… 24 minutes ago

JeRomeo_23

The Fresh (Grocer) Prince @marakbee @langfordtiffins It's fake https://t.co/RX3BOw5yaj 36 minutes ago

SAlNTFULLY

jade you know what the best relationships always start off with a strong friendship first https://t.co/WroaYTSa5s 1 hour ago

maskedols

lai CHECK PINNED IF UNF https://t.co/tGMjgPVYxc i’m devastated 1 hour ago

jcardenas21_

James Cardenas Oh ighhh https://t.co/VdNZzTKVzM 2 hours ago

TayAct3

Tay ♻️ Rejoice gentlemen Zendaya Calls Jacob Elordi Her Best Friend and Squashes Romance Rumors | E! News https://t.co/bOWKaDEuA7 2 hours ago

zhutem_

 RT @fuckubeetta: Zendaya introduced Jacob as her best friend and Jacob called her his sister but yeah, they’re toooootally dating. Because… 2 hours ago

TNDO_BD

MAMBA MENTALITY 4L 🖤🐍 @hentaireallyhit https://t.co/AybWb7V8tW we only lost Meg we straight 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.