2 Chainz, Offset, YG Sued for Allegedly Ripping Off 'Proud'

2 Chainz, Offset and YG should not be proud of one of their hit songs ... so claims another artist who says the rappers straight-up jacked his work!!! Solomon Clanton claims in a new lawsuit -- obtained by TMZ -- he released a song called "Proud"…



Recent related videos from verified sources Marc Anthony Is 'So Proud' of His Daughter After Super Bowl Performance Marc Anthony Is 'So Proud' of His Daughter After Super Bowl Performance The singer has 11-year-old Emme with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. JLo brought Emme onto the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21Published 2 days ago Proud father Pat Mahomes ready to celebrate with KC at parade Pat Mahomes, the proud father of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, said he knew his son would keep playing on Sunday until the clock ran out. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:32Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this