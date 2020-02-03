Global  

2 Chainz, Offset, YG Sued for Allegedly Ripping Off 'Proud'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
2 Chainz, Offset and YG should not be proud of one of their hit songs ... so claims another artist who says the rappers straight-up jacked his work!!! Solomon Clanton claims in a new lawsuit -- obtained by TMZ -- he released a song called "Proud"…
