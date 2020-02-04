Global  

Katy Perry to Raise Child-Trafficking Awareness as British Asian Trust Ambassador

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Prince Charles announces the appointment of the 'Rise' singer as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund months after meeting her in Mumbai, India.
News video: Katy Perry will sing to Prince Charles' houseplants

Katy Perry will sing to Prince Charles' houseplants 00:43

 Katy Perry has promised to sing to Prince Charles' houseplants as she was made an ambassador for his charity, the British Asian Trust on Tuesday night (04.02.20).

