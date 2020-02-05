Global  

UFC's Dominick Reyes Shows How to Counter Jon Jones' Elbow on TMZ Staffer

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
How the hell do you defend against those legendary Jon Jones elbow strikes? UFC star Dominick Reyes believes he's got the answer -- and he's demonstrating his violent plan on one of our TMZ staffers! Of course, Dom and Jon Jones are set to do…
