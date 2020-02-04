Global  

Nicki Minaj's Rosa Parks Line Was No Disrespect, Timing a Coincidence

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Nicki Minaj teased a new song invoking Rosa Parks' name -- on the eve of the legendary civil rights icon's birthday -- but the Queen didn't plan to flex when she did and meant no disrespect either. Sources connected to the femcee tell TMZ ...…
News video: Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News 03:41

 Nicki Minaj is taking heat for a Rosa Parks bar, Megan Thee Stallion says G-Eazy is a no go, and Justin Bieber opens up about drug use. Here are the top stories in music for Tuesday, February 4th.

