Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, Car Chase Ends In PIT Maneuver

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, Car Chase Ends In PIT Maneuver

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Police say a search of the vehicle revealed no weapons ... and they claim there were no indications of this being a terrorist attack. Cops add the driver is currently under investigation for impairment ... although a motive for the incident is…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Police forces take down car that broke through barriers at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Police forces take down car that broke through barriers at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade 00:30

 Police forces take down a car that broke through the barriers at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on February 5. Several police vehicles are seen ramming the rogue car into the side of the road before multiple officers draw their guns and approach the driver. Kansas City Police tweeted:...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Travis Kelce Super Bowl really speech [Video]Travis Kelce Super Bowl really speech

Travis Kelce Super Bowl really speech

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 03:24Published

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We'll be right back here' [Video]Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We'll be right back here'

Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks during the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade pep rally Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 06:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Joy Rider’ Arrested After Trying To Drive Down Super Bowl Parade Route

An impaired driver decided to jump the barriers along the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade route, resulting in a car chase and arrest of two people in the...
Daily Caller Also reported by •FOX SportsMashableReutersDaily StarUSATODAY.comDenver Post

Watch live: Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win with parade

"This is a celebration that is a long time in the making," said Mayor Quinton Lucas.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.