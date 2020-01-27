Global  

Shareef O'Neal Gets Tattoo Tribute to Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Shareef O'Neal is honoring Gianna and Kobe Bryant by tattooing their jerseys on his body ... and the pictures are amazing. As we previously reported, Shaq's son became VERY close with the Bryants -- he basically viewed Kobe as an uncle. Shareef has…
