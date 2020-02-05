Global  

Bong Joon Ho Downplays Importance of 'Parasite,' Tired of Award Season

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020
The guy who made the foreign flick that's the talk of the town doesn't care if it wins big on Sunday -- he's tired of all the hubbub ... and just wants to get behind a camera again. We got director Bong Joon Ho at LAX over a one-month time span,…
'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho Plans to Sleep and Reunite With Puppy After Awards Season | Oscars 2020 [Video]'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho Plans to Sleep and Reunite With Puppy After Awards Season | Oscars 2020

Bong Joon-Ho appeared on the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:01Published

Taika Waititi Jokes About Sharing a Plane With 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho | Oscars 2020 [Video]Taika Waititi Jokes About Sharing a Plane With 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho | Oscars 2020

Waititi appeared on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer-director Bong Joon Ho made Oscar history Sunday night, capturing Oscars for best director and best international feature with his...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineReutersZee NewsBBC NewsSBS

Bong Joon-Ho Nearly Makes Martin Scorsese Cry While Accepting Oscar for Best Director

Bong Joon-Ho could have easily run out of speeches to give tonight, he still managed to bring the tears on his third trip to the stage. The writer and director...
E! Online


