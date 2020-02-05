Global  

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Reignite Beef with Outrageous Accusations

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have taken their years-long beef to a whole new level -- or we should probably say a new LOW because they're both leveling disgusting, unproven allegations at each other. It appears Nicki's fired the first shot ... going…
News video: Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill Of Being A Woman Beater & Gets Heated Response

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill Of Being A Woman Beater & Gets Heated Response 01:44

 Nearly two weeks after Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and her new husband Kenneth Petty got into a shouting match at a West Hollywood clothing store, the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap is making some serious allegations about her ex-boyfriend. Produced: Pro (Jaysn...

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse [Video]Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse. Nicki Minaj, via Instagram The rapper took to Twitter in..

Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News [Video]Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News

Rapper Queen Key Claims 600Breezy Sucks 'More D**ks' Than Her Amid Nasty Twitter War

It all starts after the 'Don't Get Smoked' rapper weighs in on Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's beef, until one of his followers asks him, 'Can you admit to the...
Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Feud Escalates as They Trade Accusations on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's feud with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill spilled over to social media on Wednesday (Feb. 5) with an ugly war of words that saw Nicki accuse...
