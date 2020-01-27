Global  

Kobe Bryant Autographed Score Sheet Auctioned to Help Families of Helicopter Crash Victims

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The box score sheet from the Los Angeles Lakers game back in 2006 is going under the hammer to raise money to benefit the families of the helicopter accident.
News video: Remains Of Kobe Bryant, 8 Others Killed In California Helicopter Crash Released To Families

Remains Of Kobe Bryant, 8 Others Killed In California Helicopter Crash Released To Families 00:52

 Several 9-1-1 calls that were just released confirm that visibility was poor when the chopper crashed.

All-Stars to wear Nos. 2, 24 to honor Bryants

NBA All-Star Game tributes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all of the victims in a helicopter crash Sunday continue to take...
Reuters Also reported by •Delawareonline

Sport24.co.za | Kobe Bryant's teenage daughter also among 9 killed in helicopter crash

Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, were among the nine passengers killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
News24


