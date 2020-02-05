Global  

Bernie Madoff Says He's Dying and Deserves Release from Prison

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Bernie Madoff, of all people, is begging a judge for mercy ... because he says he'll be dead next year, and wants to live out his final days outside his prison walls. In docs filed Wednesday, Madoff reveals he has terminal kidney failure and the…
News video: A Dying Bernard Madoff Seeks Compassionate Release

A Dying Bernard Madoff Seeks Compassionate Release 00:34

 Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff is dying of kidney failure. According to Reuters, the New Yorker is seeking early “compassionate release” from his 150-year prison sentence. Reuters reports Madoff is seeking release under the First Step Act. The act lets some older prisoners obtain freedom,...

Bernie Madoff Says He’s Dying and Seeks Early Prison Release

Mr. Madoff, who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history, told a court that he had less than 18 months to live.
NYTimes.com

Zsa Zsa Gabor's Husband Says Bernie Madoff Should Rot in Prison

Bernie Madoff is too conniving to be let out of prison early and should continue rotting behind bars ... so says Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband. As you know ... Bernie...
TMZ.com

