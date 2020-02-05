Bernie Madoff Says He's Dying and Deserves Release from Prison

Bernie Madoff, of all people, is begging a judge for mercy ... because he says he'll be dead next year, and wants to live out his final days outside his prison walls. In docs filed Wednesday, Madoff reveals he has terminal kidney failure and the… 👓 View full article



Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff is dying of kidney failure. According to Reuters, the New Yorker is seeking early "compassionate release" from his 150-year prison sentence. Reuters reports Madoff is seeking release under the First Step Act. The act lets some older prisoners obtain freedom,...