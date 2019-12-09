Actor Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Kirk Douglas -- renowned actor and father of Michael Douglas, with a decorated career spanning more than 6 decades -- has died. Kirk passed Wednesday. Kirk's health had been in decline. In 1996 he suffered a stroke but recovered most of his…
Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.
According to Reuters, his son Michael Douglas made an exclusive announcement to People magazine on Wednesday.
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. Michael Douglas
