Actor Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Kirk Douglas -- renowned actor and father of Michael Douglas, with a decorated career spanning more than 6 decades -- has died. Kirk passed Wednesday. Kirk's health had been in decline. In 1996 he suffered a stroke but recovered most of his…
News video: Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103 00:34

 Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. According to Reuters, his son Michael Douglas made an exclusive announcement to People magazine on Wednesday. It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. Michael Douglas An esteemed...

BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 [Video]BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday. His death has been confirmed by his actor son Michael Douglas in a statement

Kirk Douglas Honours Michael Douglas At 2012 SBIFF [Video]Kirk Douglas Honours Michael Douglas At 2012 SBIFF

Happy 103rd birthday Kirk Douglas! In celebration, we're looking back at our time spent with the legendary Hollywood star at the 2012 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he presented his..

'Spartacus' actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age...
Reuters

Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas tells People magazine

Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas told People magazine on Wednesday.
Reuters

pedroqnoss

PQ RT @TheSopranosClub: Kirk Douglas dead aged 103 Watch Ralph pay a Sopranos tribute to the late great actor 👍 RIP⚱️ https://t.co/aAcpE7fIII 2 seconds ago

simpsonava

ava simpson RT @11thHour: Award-winning Hollywood veteran actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. Here's a look back at his incredible career:… 4 seconds ago

jonathanandron

Jonathan 🌹 RT @GroovyBruce: Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you!… 22 seconds ago

jennbonafide

Jenn 🇵🇷 RT @THR: In the wake of Kirk Douglas's death, Hollywood came together on social media to share tributes and memories of the late actor who… 29 seconds ago

Ranklediff

JC Kirk Douglas dead...pernaps the greatest actor of his generation. #maga @realDonaldTrump 40 seconds ago

TheCoinWarrior

TheCoinWarrior 'Maverick' Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has died at 103, son Michael Douglas reveals https://t.co/A59NzyNn41 42 seconds ago

eloytorres333

Eloy Torres RT @HuffPost: BREAKING: Iconic actor Kirk Douglas, who starred in multiple classic films like “Spartacus" and “Paths of Glory," has died at… 43 seconds ago

CarmenBlancoRe1

ciber RT @TMZ: BREAKING: Legendary Actor Kirk Douglas Has Died https://t.co/tYax3jTcmH 52 seconds ago

