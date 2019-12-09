Actor Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

PQ RT @TheSopranosClub: Kirk Douglas dead aged 103 Watch Ralph pay a Sopranos tribute to the late great actor 👍 RIP⚱️ https://t.co/aAcpE7fIII 2 seconds ago ava simpson RT @11thHour: Award-winning Hollywood veteran actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. Here's a look back at his incredible career:… 4 seconds ago Jonathan 🌹 RT @GroovyBruce: Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you!… 22 seconds ago Jenn 🇵🇷 RT @THR: In the wake of Kirk Douglas's death, Hollywood came together on social media to share tributes and memories of the late actor who… 29 seconds ago JC Kirk Douglas dead...pernaps the greatest actor of his generation. #maga @realDonaldTrump 40 seconds ago TheCoinWarrior 'Maverick' Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has died at 103, son Michael Douglas reveals https://t.co/A59NzyNn41 42 seconds ago Eloy Torres RT @HuffPost: BREAKING: Iconic actor Kirk Douglas, who starred in multiple classic films like “Spartacus" and “Paths of Glory," has died at… 43 seconds ago ciber RT @TMZ: BREAKING: Legendary Actor Kirk Douglas Has Died https://t.co/tYax3jTcmH 52 seconds ago