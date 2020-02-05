Zsa Zsa Gabor's Husband Says Bernie Madoff Should Rot in Prison
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Bernie Madoff is too conniving to be let out of prison early and should continue rotting behind bars ... so says Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband. As you know ... Bernie is begging a judge for mercy in the form of an early prison release, claiming he has…
CARLA and Erik have spent their 10-year relationship – seven of which they’ve been married – living separately. Erik is serving a 13-year prison sentence and the couple met a year into his incarceration. Out of their decade-long relationship, Carla estimates she and her husband have spent...