Rosa Parks Would be Hurt by Nicki Minaj's Lyrics, Says Those Close to Her

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj needs to take a seat and get educated on what Rosa Parks went through -- then she'd think twice before dropping lyrics trivializing it ... that's how folks at the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development feel anyway, along…
News video: Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News 03:41

 Nicki Minaj is taking heat for a Rosa Parks bar, Megan Thee Stallion says G-Eazy is a no go, and Justin Bieber opens up about drug use. Here are the top stories in music for Tuesday, February 4th.

Nicki Minaj Disses Rosa Parks On New 'Yikes' Single & Twitter Blacks Out [Video]Nicki Minaj Disses Rosa Parks On New 'Yikes' Single & Twitter Blacks Out

LOS ANGELES, CA – Nicki Minaj has caused a Twitter firestorm thanks to a snippet of her new single “Yikes” that features a bar that takes aim at late civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Produced:..

Nicki Minaj Teases Unreleased Track 'Yikes' | Billboard News [Video]Nicki Minaj Teases Unreleased Track 'Yikes' | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Teases Unreleased Track 'Yikes' | Billboard News

Watch: Richie Rich + E-40 Exchange Words, Nicki Minaj Gets Backlash Over Rosa Parks Freestyle Name-Drop, Trippie Redd Trolls Megan Thee Stallion

Watch: Richie Rich + E-40 Exchange Words, Nicki Minaj Gets Backlash Over Rosa Parks Freestyle Name-Drop, Trippie Redd Trolls Megan Thee StallionThe rap news cycle never slows down. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Nicki Minaj getting dragged for name-dropping Rosa Parks in a new...
SOHH

Nicki Minaj's Rosa Parks Line Was No Disrespect, Timing a Coincidence

Nicki Minaj teased a new song invoking Rosa Parks' name -- on the eve of the legendary civil rights icon's birthday -- but the Queen didn't plan to flex when she...
TMZ.com Also reported by •AceShowbizE! Online

