Gayle King 'Very Angry' with CBS Over Clip About Kobe Bryant Rape Case

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
"I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry." That's Gayle King going NUCLEAR on her own network, CBS, for releasing an interview clip with Kobe Bryant's good friend, Lisa Leslie, in which King asks about Kobe's rape case ... claiming CBS…
News video: Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Question Backlash Going Viral

Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Question Backlash Going Viral 03:04

 Gayle King Admits She’s ‘Mortified’ AfterBacklash Over Bringing Up Kobe Bryant's court case. Plus - Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe and Gigi.

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie. Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview..

Public Memorial For Kobe Bryant To Be Held Feb. 24 At Staples Center [Video]Public Memorial For Kobe Bryant To Be Held Feb. 24 At Staples Center

Planning for the event is underway.

Gayle King Admits She’s ‘Mortified’ Over CBS Interview Clip Regarding Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case

'This is so important to me that I felt I had to say something'
Daily Caller

‘I Am Very Angry’: Gayle King Unloads on CBS as She Faces Attacks Over Kobe Remarks

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King unloaded on her own network in a video she posted to her social media accounts this morning. At issue was an interview clip...
Mediaite

gogoxoom

gogoxoom RT @JLPtalk: CBS Backs Gayle King's Anger Over Clip About Kobe Bryant Rape Case https://t.co/vGStcrNiR4 via @TMZ 42 seconds ago

teonnyspears

Blair Waldorf 💖🖤 RT @JustJared: CBS issues a statement after Gayle King said she's very angry at the network for airing a portion of an interview that took… 2 minutes ago

MyTimesProse

Mark Schipper "King slammed the network for taking the “most salacious part, when taken out of context, and put[ting] it up onlin… https://t.co/w5T8jhQhm2 2 minutes ago

UrbHollywood411

Urban Hollywood 411 Gayle King responds to criticism of her viral interview on Kobe Bryant: "I am embarrassed and I am very angry" https://t.co/hplT05TAWB 3 minutes ago

86e8bac5c96f425

BobbybluMonk 🇺🇸 RT @ProfBlacktruth: . @GayleKing stepped on a land mine and now the white media's trying to salvage her because WS needs black puppets like… 3 minutes ago

paeznyc

Margie Gayle King Says She Is ‘Very Angry’ Over CBS’ Promotion of Her Kobe Bryant Interview Question https://t.co/HHl7LJmjLP #politics #feedly 3 minutes ago

PopCrush

PopCrush "I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry.” https://t.co/FgQoe6ukoP (via @TMZ3 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com CBS issues a statement after Gayle King said she's very angry at the network for airing a portion of an interview t… https://t.co/TnEdAIkqmd 4 minutes ago

