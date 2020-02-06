Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi to be married in the spring at Buckingham Palace

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi to be married in the spring at Buckingham Palace

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
PEOPLE reported yesterday that Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mozzi will be married on May 29. Beatrice was engaged in September – it was the one piece of good news for House York in the second half of 2019. British royals don’t usually hold off too long before announcing their wedding date. I...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May

Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May 00:49

 Princess Beatrice's wedding venue has been revealed as The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace and the royal is set to get married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

When and Where Princess Beatrice Will Get Married [Video]When and Where Princess Beatrice Will Get Married

Royal fans have something to look forward to, a royal wedding! Buckingham Palace has announced the details of Princess Beatrice’s upcoming nuptials. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

Princess Beatrice’s wedding venue announced [Video]Princess Beatrice’s wedding venue announced

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, Buckingham Palace has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice to marry in May

LONDON (AP) — Britain is set for another royal wedding. Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice will...
Seattle Times

Buckingham Palace reveals date and venue for Princess Beatrice's royal wedding

Buckingham Palace reveals date and venue for Princess Beatrice's royal weddingBuckingham Palace has revealed the long-awaited date and venue of Princess Beatrice's wedding to Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The celebration...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •ReutersBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @RoyalFamily: The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020 at The C… 8 seconds ago

royaltytweets2

royaltytweets HRH Princess Beatrice of York, elder daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, will marry her fiancée, Edoardo Mape… https://t.co/0VXm687Z6Y 2 minutes ago

RightRoyalRound

Right Royal Roundup It's a May Wedding for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #RoyalWedding #Royal #PrincessBeatrice… https://t.co/H8FTrl6yYT 3 minutes ago

Content_Catcher

Content Catcher Princess Beatrice gets married at St James Palace https://t.co/iqHo8gpFUn February 7, 2020 Princess Beatrice will… https://t.co/94bJH8XceJ 8 minutes ago

atlandco

Atlanta & Company Palace releases details about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal wedding https://t.co/Io1gXfILZp #RoyalFamily 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.