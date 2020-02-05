Global  

Nicki Minaj Regrets Mudslinging With Meek Mill on Social Media

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj is feeling regretful after a nasty exchange of outrageous allegations with her ex, Meek Mill, and she says she's given herself a stern talking to ... yet again. The rapper was speaking at Wednesday's Pollstar Live! event at The Beverly…
News video: Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of Abuse

Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of Abuse 01:30

 Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse.

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Feud Escalates as They Trade Accusations on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's feud with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill spilled over to social media on Wednesday (Feb. 5) with an ugly war of words that saw Nicki accuse...
Billboard.com

Nicki Minaj + Meek Mill Try To End Each Other’s Careers W/ Savage Disses: “You Been Knew Your Brother Was Raping That Little Girl”

Nicki Minaj + Meek Mill Try To End Each Other’s Careers W/ Savage Disses: “You Been Knew Your Brother Was Raping That Little Girl”Young Money’s Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are taking beefing to a whole new level. The former inseparable couple have officially fired hard-hitting shots at one...
SOHH Also reported by •AceShowbizTMZ.comE! Online

