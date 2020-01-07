Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'The Bachelor' Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever

'The Bachelor' Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
"The Bachelor" is guilty of a huge fashion faux pas -- or a digital one, anyway -- sloppily covering up bikini bottoms with what looks like Sharpies. Really. It's comical. If ya missed it ... Monday's episode took Bachelor Peter Weber and his dates…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alayah, Chase Rice And Other ‘Bachelor’ Surprises [Video]Alayah, Chase Rice And Other ‘Bachelor’ Surprises

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” really needed this time with you. Emma Gray and Elise Foley (who’s filling in for Leigh Blickley (who’s filling in for Claire Fallon)) recognize the best and..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 07:10Published

Pilot Pete’s Past Returns On The ‘Bachelor’ Season Premiere [Video]Pilot Pete’s Past Returns On The ‘Bachelor’ Season Premiere

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are so ready to go on this journey with all of you. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon this season) recap the best and worst moments from..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 09:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TracyYerden

Tracy Yerden 'The Bachelor' Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever https://t.co/sYZtNTgsKf via @TMZ #theBachelor @BachelorABC 36 seconds ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com ‘The Bachelor’ Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever https://t.co/9CgF2HjtHK 6 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y 'The Bachelor' Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever https://t.co/taueybRWjJ https://t.co/OzjAGgZqjg 16 minutes ago

JumpyPoindexter

Jumpy Poindexter 'The Bachelor' Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever https://t.co/TCW2JNQ40h 24 minutes ago

Stephralph90

Stephralph✿ RT @TMZ: 'The Bachelor' Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever https://t.co/1aHR38abKc 26 minutes ago

MR_PUNJABI

M🅰️GA J🅰️TT 'The Bachelor' Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever https://t.co/TXfTCXACjD 33 minutes ago

ThatElJefe

He Hate Me Jefe 'The Bachelor' Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever https://t.co/w79BTlmjKI 34 minutes ago

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews ‘The Bachelor’ Dragged for Worst Bikini Photoshop Job Ever https://t.co/MVHkQSVqZY https://t.co/DlrbcjPRsz 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.