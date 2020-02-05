Global  

Donald Trump Questions Nancy Pelosi's Religion After Impeachment Trial

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Donald Trump clearly doesn't have lines he will not cross, because he just questioned Nancy Pelosi's faith. Trump was at The White House talking to a crowd of supporters about his impeachment acquittal when he launched on Nancy Pelosi and Adam…
News video: Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal

Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump Ends In Acquittal 01:09

 The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has ended in his acquittal; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Trump Apologizes To Barron For Enduring Impeachment [Video]Trump Apologizes To Barron For Enduring Impeachment

President Trump delivered a speech.

A Study In Impeachment Acquittals [Video]A Study In Impeachment Acquittals

One was contrite, the other just bragged. Here are the very different statements that President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump gave after their impeachment acquittals.

Trump Goes on Stream of Conscious Rant Attacking Romney, Pelosi’s Faith: ‘I Doubt She Prays at All’

In his completely unscripted impeachment victory speech from the White House, President Donald Trump repeatedly doubled down on his attacks against Nancy Pelosi...
Mediaite

Trump's Re-election Campaign Says Totally Vindicated By Acquittal

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said he has been totally vindicated by the Senate's rejection of impeachment trial, and "it's now time to get back...
RTTNews

