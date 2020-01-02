Global  

Bobbi Kristina's BF Nick Gordon Died of Heroin Overdose

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Nick Gordon died of a heroin overdose ... according to his autopsy and toxicology report. The report -- obtained by TMZ -- says Gordon was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. He was hospitalized for 7 hours before he died. There was also…
