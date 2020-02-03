Global  

Jenna Dewan Wants Maiden Name Back After Divorce From Channing Tatum

TMZ.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Jenna Dewan is looking to erase all traces of Channing Tatum after their divorce ... because she's asking a court to go back to her maiden name. In the eyes of the law, Jenna is known as Jenna Tatum ... but according to new legal docs obtained by…
News video: Jenna Dewan wants to drop Channing Tatum's name

Jenna Dewan wants to drop Channing Tatum's name 00:44

 Jenna Dewan has applied to a court to have her maiden name restored following her divorce from Channing Tatum.

