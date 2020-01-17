Global  

Harrison Ford Speaks Against Trump Government's Policies on Immigration and Climate Change

AceShowbiz Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The 'Indiana Jones' star says the U.S. has lost credibility in the world 'because of lack of moral leadership' and slams the officials for refusing 'the discipline of science in favor of a political point of view.'
News video: Harrison Ford Talks 'Lack Of Moral Leadership' In U.S.

 While promoting his new family-adventure film "The Call Of The Wild" in Mexico City, Harrison Ford speaks about the "lack of moral leadership" in the U.S. government and the need for immigration policy reform. Plus, the actor praises Greta Thunberg and her climate change quest.

Ahead of Martin Luther King Day, BUILD had a conversation about "Inspiring Activism." Verizon, marking its 20th anniversary, is increasingly committed to social responsibility.

Photographer and activist Cindy Trinh shares how her art has become an opportunity to showcase diversity within activism as well as a resource for her to contribute to any given social movement or..

