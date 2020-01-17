Harrison Ford Speaks Against Trump Government's Policies on Immigration and Climate Change

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 'Indiana Jones' star says the U.S. has lost credibility in the world 'because of lack of moral leadership' and slams the officials for refusing 'the discipline of science in favor of a political point of view.' 👓 View full article



17 hours ago < > Embed Credit: ETCanada - Published Harrison Ford Talks 'Lack Of Moral Leadership' In U.S. 03:24 While promoting his new family-adventure film "The Call Of The Wild" in Mexico City, Harrison Ford speaks about the "lack of moral leadership" in the U.S. government and the need for immigration policy reform. Plus, the actor praises Greta Thunberg and her climate change quest.