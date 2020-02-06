Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Gayle King's Co-Workers Angry at CBS Over Kobe Promo

Gayle King's Co-Workers Angry at CBS Over Kobe Promo

TMZ.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Gayle King got set up to look like an insensitive troll because her network posted a salacious promo  ... that's how some staffers at "CBS This Morning" feel anyway. Sources connected to the show tell TMZ ... some of Gayle's coworkers are…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant

Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant 01:07

 King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning'.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie. Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:32Published

Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News [Video]Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News

Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gayle King Says She Is ‘Very Angry’ Over CBS’ Promotion of Her Kobe Bryant Interview Question


TIME Also reported by •MediaiteAceShowbizUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesTMZ.comJust JaredE! OnlineThe Wrap

Gayle King Is ‘Mortified’ That Kobe Bryant Comments Were ‘Taken Out of Context:’ ‘I’d Be Extremely Angry With Me, Too’ (Video)

Gayle King said she was “embarrassed” and “mortified” over a clip from an interview she did with basketball star Lisa Leslie discussing the legacy of...
The Wrap Also reported by •E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.