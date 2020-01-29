Global  

Kobe Bryant Was UFC Investor and Will Be Honored at UFC 247, Says Dana White

TMZ.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant wasn't just a UFC fan -- he was a big investor -- and got a huge distribution check from the company just days before he passed away ... so says Dana White. The NBA legend was famous for his business savvy off the court -- and White…
Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach [Video]Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach

A stunning mural of basketball star Kobe Bryant with his daughter has been painted on court in the Philippines, seen here on Saturday (February 1). The small arena, in the middle of a condominium..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:12Published

Milwaukee Bucks and fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Milwaukee Bucks and fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Milwaukee Bucks took the court for the first time Tuesday night since the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:00Published


Khabib v McGregor 2: UFC boss Dana White gives update on rematch plans

Khabib v McGregor 2: UFC boss Dana White gives update on rematch plansConor McGregor will likely get his chance to face Russian nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov in the autumn, according to UFC chief Dana White. McGregor returned to the...
WorldNews

Dana White weighs in on Joe Rogan-Stephen A. Smith beef

UFC president Dana White is "not into" the back-and-forth between longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.
USATODAY.com

