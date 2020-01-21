Global  

Bong Joon-ho shares early sketches for Parasite with The Hollywood Reporter

Lainey Gossip Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Parasite is breaking ground as the first South Korean film nominated for Best International Feature, Best Director, and Best Picture Oscars—and it will be the first South Korean film to win an Oscar, for Best International Feature, if nothing else—but it’s also remarkable for another reason: Parasit...
