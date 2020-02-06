Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral

Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral

TMZ.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Michael Douglas is among the many celebs who poured in from afar to bid Kirk Douglas goodbye at his funeral. Michael, his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Steven Spielberg are among the many who are at the funeral Friday morning at Westwood Memorial…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kirk Douglas dead at 103

Kirk Douglas dead at 103 01:19

 Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday (05.02.20) at the age of 103.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas [Video]Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas

Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Plot synopsis: Everything you want in a film noir you'll find in OUT OF THE PAST (1947). A tenacious detective (Robert Mitchum) spinning his wheels to make good. A..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:00Published

Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald [Video]Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald

Lust for Life movie trailer (1956) Plot synopsis: Vibrant orange sunflowers. Rippling yellow grain. Trees bursting with white bloom. "The pictures come to me as in a dream," Vincent Van Gogh said. A..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Douglas Enjoyed ''Great'' Time With Father Kirk Douglas 2 Weeks Before Death

Michael Douglas is mourning the loss of his father Kirk Douglas. On Wednesday afternoon, Michael revealed the late great actor passed away at the age of 103. He...
E! Online

Kirk Douglas' son Michael returns to late dad's house after announcing his death

Actor Michael Douglas was photographed for the first time since announcing the death of his father, late acting legend Kirk Douglas, earlier this week.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •AceShowbizJust JaredReutersUSATODAY.comE! OnlineBelfast TelegraphZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @TMZ: Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral https://t.co/G1VLCFGwB2 18 minutes ago

Msjaneoly

Jane Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral https://t.co/410bZDU8Cu via @TMZ 39 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral - https://t.co/ThZ4xDLghz #starbuzz 42 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral https://t.co/j8FkWNe43O 46 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral - https://t.co/5wwLMYXdGg 47 minutes ago

FascinationCrea

Ram Vajpeyi RT @FascinationCrea: Jane Fonda & her extended family, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Brangelina, De Niro, Harrison Ford,… 49 minutes ago

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral https://t.co/LvoXkQxWG2 https://t.co/lPsoKUDPrO 50 minutes ago

Thingsbyy

thingsbyy Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg Among Many at Kirk Douglas Funeral https://t.co/avhjsDf1w1 https://t.co/13Dh8i1XqH https://t.co/RiDL8aMBt5 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.