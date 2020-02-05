Global  

Jordan Belfort Says Bernie Madoff Deserves to Die in Prison

Friday, 7 February 2020
Jordan Belfort's not showing Bernie Madoff any sympathy following his request to get out of prison early, due to a terminal illness ... and he doesn't think the judge will either. The "Wolf of Wall Street" has some history with the notorious Ponzi…
 Bernie Madoff, the man behind one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history, requests an early release from his prison sentence. Gloria Tso reports.

