'Wild Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Died at 84

AceShowbiz Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The actor best known for his role as Secret Service agent James T. West in the classic 'Wild Wild West' is announced by his family to have passed away at the age of 84.
0
News video: 'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84

'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad Dies At Age 84 01:14

 Family spokesperson Jeff Ballard said Conrad died Saturday morning in Malibu, California from heart failure.

Tweets about this

ShellyRachel5

Shelly Rachel TV actor Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild Wild West,' dead at 84 https://t.co/M9yKNPDs1m via @nbcnews 3 seconds ago

therealgloria

GzG RT @NBCNews: JUST IN: Robert Conrad, best known for 1960s and '70s television series 'The Wild, Wild West,' 'Baa Baa Black Sheep' and 'Hawa… 11 seconds ago

Jinger_Ellie

Jinger_Ellie🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @1776Stonewall: Legendary TV star Robert Conrad died today at 84. Famous for playing the role of Secret Service agent James T. West "The… 12 seconds ago

kgwntv

CBS NewsChannel 5 Robert Conrad, star of “The Wild, Wild West,” dies at 84 https://t.co/Iug1Z4QUyM 18 seconds ago

vwmccarty

Vince McCarty RT @THR: Robert Conrad, the athletic, two-fisted actor who starred as Secret Service agent James West and did his own spectacular stunts on… 21 seconds ago

SMEnlightenment

SM Enlightenment Media Robert Conrad, Star of TV's 'The Wild Wild West,' Dies at 84 - https://t.co/0tiFuvMvNT https://t.co/bG5mKPB34Y 31 seconds ago

sjcnj

sjcnj RT @CHANNINGPOSTERS: I am saddened to report that Robert Conrad, star of the #JamesBond-inspired #sixties television western, The Wild Wild… 40 seconds ago

tamretwymanpr

Tamre Twyman RT @CanduManagement: Robert Conrad, Star of TV’s ‘The Wild Wild West,’ Dies at 84 https://t.co/Z49KUnly0h via @variety 1 minute ago

