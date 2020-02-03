Stuart Lubbock: Michael Barrymore gets monstered Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Some matters never get closure. The story of Madeleine McCann is one. Another is the death of Stuart Lubbock, who died at just 31 on March 31 2001. His name hit the headlines because his body was found in the pool at TV entertainer Michael Barrymore’s Essex home. Lubbock had “suffered serious sexual injuries”, says the BBC. An inquest in 2002 delivered an open verdict. So much for the facts.



Police recently renewed this efforts at finding out what happened. Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings says: “I believe that [Stuart] was raped and murdered that night. One or more of those party-goers are responsible for that serious sexual assault on Stuart Lubbock.”



What a police office believes is not worth much. Police officers are in the business of gathering evidence. And first time out the police believed Stuart Lubbock’s death had been an accident.



What’s changed?



The Sun says police “say they have new information in connection with his ‘rape and murder'”.



An Essex Police spokesman goes on the record: “Following our renewed appeal for information about the rape and murder of Stuart Lubbock we have received a number of calls with information. We will follow up all lines of inquiry.”



So it was rape and murder? And the renewed hunt is a success?



The BBC adds: “In 2007 Barrymore was arrested in connection with the death but was later released without charge and his arrest found to be unlawful.”



The Sun notes:







The entertainer has continuously denied any wrongdoing but police insist Stuart was raped and murdered.







