Oscars 2020: Spike Lee Honors Kobe Bryant, Janelle Monae Is Literally Sparkling on Red Carpet

AceShowbiz Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The cast members of hit South Korean movie 'Parasite' also among those who graced the red carpet as Tony Award winner Billy Porter continues to serve looks with a striking gold ensemble.
News video: Janelle Monae Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Janelle Monae Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:40

 Watch Janelle Monae on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about the takeaway of HARRIET. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

'The Two Popes' Star Jonathan Pryce On His First Oscars, Film’s Positive Reception | Oscars 2020 [Video]'The Two Popes' Star Jonathan Pryce On His First Oscars, Film’s Positive Reception | Oscars 2020

Pryce appeared on the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:23Published

'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho Plans to Sleep and Reunite With Puppy After Awards Season | Oscars 2020 [Video]'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho Plans to Sleep and Reunite With Puppy After Awards Season | Oscars 2020

Bong Joon-Ho appeared on the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:01Published


Spike Lee Honors Kobe Bryant on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet


Extra

Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star

Spike Lee honored late NBA star Kobe Bryant with his Oscars' outfit on Sunday night.
FOXNews.com

