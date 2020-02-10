Global  

Azealia Banks Defends Blac Chyna Against Oscars Trolls, but Calls Her 'Nobody'

AceShowbiz Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The rapper takes to Instagram Stories to defend the TV personality, wondering why black people are roasting the latter 'as if there should be a right kind of black woman who gets invited to the oscars.'
