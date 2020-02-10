Azealia Banks Defends Blac Chyna Against Oscars Trolls, but Calls Her 'Nobody' Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The rapper takes to Instagram Stories to defend the TV personality, wondering why black people are roasting the latter 'as if there should be a right kind of black woman who gets invited to the oscars.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Azealia Banks Defends Blac Chyna Against Oscars Trolls, but Calls Her 'Nobody' https://t.co/bTVoO0wAeU https://t.co/ha2Uxm4lOB 2 hours ago