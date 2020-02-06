Justin Bieber and Quavo Spark Donations For Homeless Shelter
Justin Bieber may just move you to tears with his new song and video.
The music superstar has dropped his new single "Intentions" along with a poignant music video.
The song features rapper Quavo from Migos and is the latest off of Bieber's forthcoming "Changes" album.
While the lyrics to...